President Alvi, PPP bigwigs denounce Bannu suicide attack, vow to fight terrorism

President Dr Arif Alvi along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have strongly denounced the recent suicide attack in Bannu.

On Thursday, according to the military’s media wing, nine soldiers were martyred while five others were injured in a suicide attack at a military convoy in the Jani Khel general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

In his statement, President Alvi emphasised that efforts to combat terrorism will persist until its complete eradication.

Mr Alvi also paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s security and prosperity.

Offering condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, he prayed for their strength and patience during this difficult time.

Asif Ali Zardari

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the suicide attack on an army convoy in Bannu.

He extended his sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, stressing that the nation would never forget those who laid down their lives for the country’s defense.

Zardari called for the elimination of those who support and facilitate such attacks.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his deep regret over the loss of army personnel in the Bannu attack.

He stressed that terrorists pose a grave threat to the nation and the country as a whole. Bilawal called for the swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for aiding and abetting the attackers.

The former FM also paid homage to the brave young soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.