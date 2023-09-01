Vivek Ramaswamy proposes ‘deal’ to disrupt Russia-China military alliance

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy unveiled a bold strategy aimed at countering the Russia-China military alliance, emphasising the importance of not allowing Russia to become further entwined with China’s interests.

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur, outlined his vision during an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

Ramaswamy’s proposal involves offering a comprehensive “deal” to Moscow, with the goal of pulling Russia away from its military alliance with China. He asserted that the Russia-China military alliance represents the single greatest threat to the United States in the present geopolitical landscape.

The primary aim of this deal, as Ramaswamy sees it, is to disentangle Russia from its military cooperation with China, thereby diminishing the Russia-China alliance’s potency. He cited historical precedent, referring to President Richard Nixon’s diplomatic efforts in 1972, and expressed his intent to employ a reverse strategy.

Ramaswamy stressed the need to extract Russia from China’s orbit and to persuade Moscow to withdraw its military presence from the Western Hemisphere. He proposed reopening economic relations with Russia as a means of achieving this objective.

The Republican candidate argued that the deteriorating relationship between Russia and the West has inadvertently strengthened China’s position. He attributed this to actions such as the Nord Stream one and two pipeline bombings and the imposition of sanctions on Russia. Ramaswamy believes that by reestablishing Western economic ties with Russia, the incentive for Russia to align with China would diminish.

Furthermore, Ramaswamy noted potential rifts in the Russia-China relationship, highlighting Russia’s recent weapon deliveries to India and Vietnam, both of which share borders with China. He also mentioned Russia’s resistance to China’s plans to construct a railway in northeastern China to access the ocean, illustrating emerging cracks in their partnership.

However, his stance on Iran has faced criticism from another Indian-origin Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy’s reluctance to endorse military force against Iran drew a sharp response from Haley, who emphasized the importance of supporting Israel’s security interests in the face of Iranian threats.

Ramaswamy’s foreign policy proposals have ignited a debate within the Republican Party, highlighting the complexities of addressing international relations, strategic competition, and the evolving global security landscape in the 21st century.