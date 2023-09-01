Federal Tax Ombudsman directs FBR to rectify errors in new ‘IRIS’ version

In a noteworthy development, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately fix any faults found in the new version of “IRIS,” which is scheduled to be adopted for tax return filing next month.

In a recent order, the FTO expressed astonishment at the FBR’s release of the new “IRIS” version without adequate testing through a pilot launch, causing inconvenience to users.

Errors in IRIS 2.0 under scrutiny

The FTO initiated an independent investigation into errors and omissions related to the updated version of IRIS 2.0 introduced by the FBR. The new system, known as IRIS 2.0, was launched on July 27, 2023, with claims of significantly improving efficiency and cost-saving measures.

However, the FTO received numerous complaints from various stakeholders regarding multiple errors and omissions in the updated IRIS version.

It appears that these changes were implemented hastily, without a pilot launch or the necessary testing and quality assurance procedures typically required in software development. Furthermore, there are no user guides available to explain the modifications made to this system.

The FTO has recommended that the FBR instruct its Member (Information & Technology) to take corrective actions and provide clear explanations/descriptions within the MIS Tab and Maloomat folder for user clarity within a 15-day timeframe.

Impacts on users and maladministration

The investigation revealed that the updated version of IRIS contained numerous errors and omissions, causing significant inconvenience to users. While some errors were addressed after the FTO’s intervention, three errors remain unresolved.

The FTO determined that the new version was launched without proper testing through a pilot launch, departing from established practices and causing hardship to users. Such omissions, departures, and errors constitute maladministration under Section 2(3)(i)(a) and (ii) of the FTO Ordinance, 2000.

In addition to the above recommendations, the FBR has been urged to direct its Member (IT) to add navigational aids for logical user journeys within 15 days. Furthermore, the FBR should instruct its Member (IT) to streamline the system to enable correct calculation of admissible depreciation within the same time frame.

The Member (IT) is also advised to remove sales tax filing options that are irrelevant for income tax return filers. Additionally, tool tip help for icons, such as the logout option, should be provided within 15 days.

The FBR has been urged to adhere strictly to software launch standard operating procedures in the future, by announcing new launches first, followed by pilot launches for quality assurance, before final implementation. Such measures are essential to prevent errors and omissions that can affect a large portion of the general public, the FTO order concluded.