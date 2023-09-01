Crude oil poised to end two-week slump as global supplies grow scarce

In a turnaround move, oil prices have surged for a fourth consecutive session, breaking a two-week losing streak. The rally comes as a result of tightening global supplies and growing anticipation that the OPEC+ alliance will extend output cuts until the end of the year.

As of Friday, major oil benchmarks witnessed modest gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to reach $83.76 per barrel, while Brent crude also increased by 0.2%, or 17 cents, to $87 per barrel as of 0325 GMT. Over the course of the week, WTI has climbed more than 5%, while Brent has seen a 3% uptick.

OPEC+ extension and supply tightening

Market analysts have been anticipating Saudi Arabia’s move to extend a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels a day into October. This addition to the ongoing output reductions enforced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, is expected to further tighten the global oil supply.

The National Australia Bank expressed their outlook, stating, “We continue to expect cuts to be extended, with prices above US$90 per barrel (on a sustained basis) required to draw OPEC supply back to the market, as well as incentivize U.S. shale producers to increase drilling activity.”

In addition to expectations of supply constraints, U.S. crude inventories showed a significant decrease of 10.6 million barrels last week, according to government data released on Wednesday. This decline represents a cumulative reduction of 34 million barrels since mid-July. The change in U.S. inventories is often viewed as an indicator of the global demand-supply balance, with consistent depletion suggesting a potential supply deficit.

Positive signs in product markets

Positive signs also emerged in the product market, where implied gasoline demand increased for the first time in three weeks, as noted by ANZ in a research note on Friday.

The weakening U.S. dollar has further contributed to the upward trajectory of oil prices. A stronger dollar typically exerts downward pressure on oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Boosting market sentiment, China’s factory activity has returned to expansion, and the Chinese government has escalated efforts to bolster its housing market. These measures have raised hopes that they could stimulate demand growth in the world’s second-largest oil-consuming nation. China’s central bank recently announced its intention to reduce the foreign exchange reserves required for financial institutions, a move aimed at slowing the yuan’s recent depreciation.

Additionally, slowing monthly inflation rates in the United States have solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain unchanged interest rates in the coming month. Investors are eagerly awaiting the release of U.S. August payrolls data later in the day for further insights into the economic landscape.

The confluence of factors, including tightening supplies, OPEC+ expectations, declining U.S. inventories, a weaker U.S. dollar, and positive developments in China, has breathed new life into oil prices, signaling a potential shift in the energy market’s dynamics.