Chinese banking giants slash deposit rates amid escalating efforts to boost economy

China’s five largest banks have taken synchronized action to reduce interest rates on various deposits, responding to mounting pressure on their margins.

These rate cuts coincide with efforts to lower mortgage rates, aiming to support the struggling property sector and the overall economy.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank Corp, and Agricultural Bank of China are among the prominent banks that have lowered their deposit rates. These reductions range from five to 25 basis points and have been documented on the banks’ respective websites.

State Banks prepare for mortgage rate reductions

In preparation for lowering interest rates on existing mortgages, major state-owned banks have initiated deposit rate cuts. This move aligns with Beijing’s strategy to revitalize the debt-crisis-ridden property sector.

Starting on September 25, first-time home buyers with mortgages can apply for reduced interest rates on their existing loans, according to announcements by China’s central bank and financial regulator. Additionally, cities like Guangzhou and Shenzhen have eased mortgage restrictions, expanding the eligibility for preferential loans aimed at first-home purchases.

Country Garden, a beleaguered property developer, has postponed a creditor vote on delaying payments for an onshore private bond, heightening concerns in the property sector. This development comes amid a spiraling financing crisis and opposition from some creditors, raising fears of potential financial system contagion.

Chinese banks address margins

Chinese banks have reduced rates on one-year time deposits by 10 basis points, setting them at 1.55%. Furthermore, two-year time deposit rates have been lowered by 20 basis points, while three-year and five-year time deposit rates have seen reductions of 25 basis points. These deposit rate adjustments are the third within a year, with larger cuts compared to previous rounds.

The rate cuts aim to partially counteract the pressures on banks’ shrinking net interest margins, a critical measure of profitability. Experts suggest that these reductions will have a significant impact, given that approximately three-quarters of Chinese banks’ liabilities are in the form of deposits.

Several midsized banks, including Industrial Bank Co Ltd and China Bohai Bank Co Ltd, have also announced plans to lower interest rates on various deposits by 10-25 basis points.

At the end of June, China’s outstanding mortgage loans totaled 38.6 trillion yuan, representing 17% of the banks’ total loan portfolios. This underscores the importance of managing interest rates in the context of China’s broader economic landscape.