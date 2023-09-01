Esra Bilgic soars temperature with fiery snaps

There is no doubt Pakistan’s showbiz industry is full of talent and beauty, and there are many divas who have proven their acting prowess, but in recent times, Turkish actors have also gained immense popularity in the country.

One of the divas from Turkey, Esra Bilgic, is one of the finest examples to grab the attention of the Pakistani audience through her acting skills in “Dirilis Ertugrul”.

Besides her acting skills, Esra also took advantage of her mesmerising content on the social media platform.

Her dedicated fans always wait for her amazing content on the internet.

Even on this occasion, Esra left no stone unturned to dazzle her fans by dropping a fresh collection of fiery snaps on her Instagram handle.

She is seen in a relaxed state of mind in the stills while putting on a black top. For the caption of the post, Esra used a black heart emoticon, maybe to compliment her attire.

The way she is posing for the photos is striking, adding more charm to the clicks.

The comments section was flooded with plenty of comments, inviting a bittersweet response.

Some of the fans took a dig at her fashion sense, while others were impressed with the starlet.

Esra Bilgic has amassed over 7.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.