Haris Rauf upbeat about Pakistan’s show in Asia Cup, World Cup

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf expressed optimism about Pakistan doing well in the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming World Cup.

Expressing his thoughts in line with picking up wickets, Rauf said: “Being a pacer, I have many goals to serve my country with great verve. My focus remains not only on taking wickets but to perform in the right situation for my team.”

“Once has to change the mind while playing the ODIs after T20Is. I and Shaheen Shah Afridi were preparing ourselves for the ODIs. We extended our bowling practice during The Hundred tournament,” said Rauf.

Speaking about the recently conducted ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, Rauf said, “The series against Afghanistan has turned out to be fruitful for us.”

He shed light on the Asian conditions, saying, “In the ODI, one has to show patience in the Asian conditions. I always tried to bowl considering the conditions.”

Rauf underscored the importance of the bowling partner, saying, “At times bowling partners do tell whether there is a movement of swing or not, which also plays an important role in bagging wickets.”

He admitted that Pakistan have the finest bowling attack in the world, saying, “For being the best bowling unit in the world, there also comes more responsibility on our shoulders as the seniors to perform well for the country.”

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan will take on India in their second match of the Asia Cup on Saturday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the Babar Azam-inspired team trounced Nepal in the tournament opener at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.