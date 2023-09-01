Mother of all bombs: Petrol price in Pakistan breaks Rs300 barrier

The interim government has increased the price of petrol in Pakistan by Rs14.91 per litre, marking it as the highest one ever achieved in the country’s history.

The new price of petrol will be Rs305.36 per litre after increment.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs18.44 after which its price will be Rs311.84.

The rates of light speed diesel and kerosene oil remain unchanged.

These rates will be revised on September 15.

Notably, several fuel stations across the country were shut down a couple of hours before anticipated hike.

The surge in fuel prices has compounded the misery of people already struggling with runaway inflation.

It would mean higher transportation costs, increased inflation, reduced economic activity and impact on the poor and vulnerable.