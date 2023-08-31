Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu major suicide bombing

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General of Pakistan Army said that nine solders of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in Bannu suicide blast on Thursday.

As per ISPR statement, a suicide bomber riding motorcycle blew himself near Army convoy in Bannu.

The Army’s spokesperson said that Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali was also martyred in the suicide blast.

The statement reads that the suicide blast also injured five soldiers.

The ISPR statement further said that security forces have cordoned off the area and launch a search operation.

Pakistan Armed Forces said security forces are determined to end the scourge of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men strengthen our resolve.

The suicide blast occurred in Mali Khel area of Janikhel of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM terms it cowardly attack

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar tweeted that he was heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.

“Such acts are utterly reprehensible,” he commented.

“My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror,” the premier said.