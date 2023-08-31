NASA’s TESS satellite: Newly discovered planet has longest orbit yet detected

Astronomers at MIT and the University of New Mexico discovered a rare system containing two long-period planets orbiting TOI-4600, a nearby star that is 815 light years from Earth.

Hesse and her colleagues, including lead author Ismael Mireles, a graduate student at the University of New Mexico (UNM), have published their results today in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

According to research, the team discovered that the star hosts an inner planet with an orbit of 82 days, similar to that of Mercury.

Meanwhile, second outer planet circles every 482 days, placing it somewhere between the orbits of Earth and Mars.

Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite

The discovery was made using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS — an MIT-led mission that monitors the nearest stars for signs of exoplanets.

Both planets are likely gas giants, similar to Jupiter and Saturn, though the composition of the inner planet may be more of a mix of gas and ice.

The two planets bridge the gap between “hot Jupiters” — the toasty, short-orbit planets that make up the majority of exoplanet discoveries — and the much colder, longer-period gas giants in our solar system.

“These longer-period systems are a comparatively unexplored range,” says team member Katharine Hesse, a technical staff member at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

“As we’re trying to see where our solar system falls in comparison to the other systems we’ve found out there, we really need these more edge-case examples to better understand that comparison. Because a lot of systems we have found don’t look anything like our solar system.”