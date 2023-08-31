Zara Noor Abbas brims with joy

Noted singer Zara Noor Abbas is known for cherishing every moment of life and enjoys a massive fan following.

As the diva is an avid social media user, she frequently shares her different adventures in life by dropping photos and various posts.

Zara posted a set of the uber-cool snaps on her Instagram account. She is seen putting on a purplish outfit and sunglasses. It seems like the starlet is excited to explore the new horizons of life.

She preferred using the sunflower emoticon instead of the descriptive caption for the post.

Fans started to praise the diva by dropping plenty of emoticons and writing statements in the comments box.

One of the users complimented Zara, saying, “Great”. Another of the users opted to drop the clapping hand emoticons to praise Zara.

Earlier this month, the “Zebaish” star dropped a throwback picture with her brother Ahmad Abbas Gill on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

In the photo, Zara’s brother is seen sitting on her lap. For the photo, Zara captioned, “Happy Birthday. You’ll be in my arms like this forever, and when forever ends, we’ll start again. May you get the best of the best of the best in life. Ameen.”

Fans started to react to the throwback photo in no time by dropping plenty of comments and emoticons.

One of the users penned, “So cute.” Another of his birthday wishes was extended to Zara’s brother.

The “Khamoshi” star has over 6.4 million followers on her Instagram handle.