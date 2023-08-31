Power consumers will have to pay bills, says PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear on Thursday that the power consumers will have to pay bills.

Speaking to journalists, PM Kakar said: “The agreements in connection with the line losses, power theft, and independent power producers (IPPs) are the root cause of the power crisis”.

“The caretaker government was in contact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the power tariff for consumers,” he added.

Read Also: PM Kakar expected to visit Kenya, KSA, and US in Sept

He vowed to provide relief to the power consumers on the exorbitant bills within 48 hours.

In connection with the general elections, PM Kakar said, “The polls will be held on time.”

Hitting out at the opponents, PM Kakar said, “Those who had created problems in the country are now telling the solution to the problems.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the caretaker government decided to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) nod before providing relief in electricity bills.

According to details, PM Kakar presided over the cabinet meeting to discuss matters in line with providing relief to the masses on exorbitant power bills.

The recommendations were given in connection with providing relief to domestic and commercial power consumers from inflated electricity bills.

The cabinet again referred the matter to the Energy Division and decided to seek prior approval from the IMF, and the relief would be announced only with the approval of the International Monetary Fund.

No decision could be taken in the cabinet regarding the adoption of the monetization policy by abolishing free electricity.

The cabinet also approved the agreement with the Hong Kong Immigration Authority and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the cabinet entrusted the issue of outsourcing Islamabad airport to the steering committee.

On Monday, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills.

Separately, Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.