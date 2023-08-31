Sadia Khan piques curiosity with dazzling clicks

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan is no stranger to the world of social media and likes to brim with joy and connect with her dedicated followers.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a novel set of clicks to leave her fans swooning again. As Sadia is a fashionista, she knows how to captivate the attention of the netizens on the stills by posing for the photos in different ways.

She is seen putting on a stylish outfit in black and holding a water bottle in one hand and a briefcase in the other.

Instead of penning down a descriptive caption for the post, Sadia opted to drop sparkle and black heart emoticons.

Fans were excited to see their favourite celebrity cherishing every moment of life and complimented the diva by dropping many applauding comments and emoticons.

In the comments box, one of the readers praised Sadia over his beauty, saying, “Your beauty radiates positivity. Another of them commented on her gorgeous looks, stating, “Enchanting us with your captivating looks”.

Few days back, the “ Shayad“ star shared her journey of exploring the Abu Dhabi’s popular theme park in the form of snaps on her Instagram handle.

In one of the pictures, she was seen witnessing the wonderful aquarium. Talking about her fashion sense, Sadia has again swooned her fans by putting a blackish outfit.

She captioned the post, “ Where adventure awaits! Yes had the best time while exploring Abu Dhabi SeaWorld. Its been amazing experience to see such beautiful creatures.“

Fans praised the starlet, responding passionately and went on to drop plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments sections.

Sadia Khan has amassed over two million followers on her Instagram handle.