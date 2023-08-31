Strict action will be taken against smugglers of essential items: minister

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti made it clear on Thursday that strict action will be taken against the smugglers of agricultural products and other essential items.

Mr Bugti presided over a meeting to stop the smuggling of essential items. The meeting highlighted matters in line with the smuggling of urea and sugar.

“Due to smuggling, the prices of the necessary items have been increasing, leaving the masses to face severe economic hardships,” rued Mr Bugti.

He said: “The caretaker interior minister assured that he would use the track and trace system to stop smuggling”.

“The need for sugar and urea in KP and Balochistan will be kept in mind,” Mr Bugti vowed.

Few days back, Mr Bugti vowed to resolve the issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

The key personalities, who hail from Balochistan, held a meeting with Mr Bugti. Abdul Kareem Khan, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, and Sardar Mir Badshah Qaisrani met Mr Bugti and apprised the latter of the problems in line with the different areas of the province.

The minister vowed to extend all-out support to solve the problems of the province.

Separately on Tuesday, the caretaker government decided to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) nod before providing relief in electricity bills.

According to details, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the cabinet meeting to discuss matters in line with providing relief to the masses on exorbitant power bills.

The recommendations were given in connection with providing relief to domestic and commercial power consumers from inflated electricity bills.

The cabinet again referred the matter to the Energy Division and decided to seek prior approval from the IMF, and the relief would be announced only with the approval of the International Monetary Fund.

No decision could be taken in the cabinet regarding the adoption of the monetization policy by abolishing free electricity.

The cabinet also approved the agreement with the Hong Kong Immigration Authority and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the cabinet entrusted the issue of outsourcing Islamabad airport to the steering committee.

On Monday, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.