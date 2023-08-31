Govt introduces new facilities for overseas Pakistanis at immigration counters

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Immigration and Customs authorities to provide all facilities to the overseas Pakistanis at the airports.

While presiding over a meeting over on economy, the caretaker prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset and their valuable services for the stability of the country’s economy must be appreciated.

In the context of the increasing value of the dollar, effective strategies were discussed to prevent the illegal business of foreign exchange and smuggling of various items.

The current progress of barter trade with Iran was also reviewed in the meeting.

