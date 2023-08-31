Sugar price peaks to record high amid shortage

The price of sugar in the country has risen unruly to record high as the mill owners passed the blame onto skyrocketing rate of daily-use commodity in the global market besides other factors such as smuggling and free fall of rupee against the US dollar.

The price of a kilogram (kg) of sugar has swelled to Rs180 in some parts of the country.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has exonerated the export factor in the rising price and instead cited production shortage as the cause behind it.

It said that the rise in price is due to a number of factors, including the depreciation of rupee, international market price of sugar, and smuggling.

The officials said that Pakistan needs 9.5 million metric tons of sugar before the crushing season, but only has two million metric tons in stock.

They also pointed out that the government only allowed the export of 0.25 million metric tons of sugar despite surplus production.

Ex-fin min debunks claims

Replying to a post on a news report which claimed that shortfall of commodity was due to policies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there was no need for raising false alarm over existing sugar stocks of 2.3 million metric tons while nationwide monthly consumption was only over half a million metric tons.

He said that Pakistan will have additional one million metric tons of natural sweetener at the start of crushing season due in November.

“With the next crushing season only 2.5 months away ie by 16November 2023, there is no need for raising false alarm over existing sugar stocks of 2.3 million metric tons. Monthly consumption of sugar is just over half million mt and opening stock at the start of new crushing season in mid-Nov23 will be around one million metric tons,” he posted on ‘X’.

“Increase in retail prices is thus not a reflection of stock position but exploitative policies of unscrupulous businesses and poor governance,” he went on to write.

Dar clarified that the PDM government had only allowed the export of 250,000 metric tons of sugar after checking the country’s sugar reserves which earned $125 million in foreign exchange.

Price breaks record

The reflection of this shortage is visible in the markets across the country, particularly in urban centres like Karachi.

In Karachi’s biggest wholesale market Judia Bazaar, the natural sweetener was selling at Rs171 per kg while its price for retail customers has peaked to record Rs180 per kg.

It has also been observed that the big players have ignored the ban on export of sugar.

Smuggling trucks seized

Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Thursday seized four trucks loaded with more than 150 tons of sugar during operations in and around Mastung district of Balochistan.

The operations were carried out in Mastung city and at Wali Khan Bypass, the officials said.

Smuggling curb efforts enhanced

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has ordered to activate joint check posts and patrolling system to stop smuggling of sugar and fertilizer.

The meeting under the interior minister was held on the instructions of the caretaker prime minister to review measures taken to prevent smuggling of essential commodities.

It was attended by representatives of the federal and provincial governments, as well as the security forces.

The interior minister said that smuggling of essential commodities is putting an additional burden on the economy and increasing the hardships of the people.

He said that the cross-border movement of essential commodities will not be tolerated and the people involved in this illegal work will be taken to task.

The interior minister directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan governments to submit a weekly report regarding the issue.

The meeting also discussed the issue of price gouging and the minister directed the authorities to take strict action against those involved in this illegal activity.