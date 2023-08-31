Asalanka, Pathirana help Sri Lanka Asia Cup campaign with victory over Bangladesh

Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana rattled Bangladesh as the visitors were bundled out for 164 in the 43rd over in the second match of the Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, the Shakib Al Hasan-inspired Bangladesh were struggling from the start. None of the batters, with the exception of Najmul Hossain Shanto (122-ball 89) could improvise. After Theekshana removed Tanzid Hasan for duck

The departure of Tanzid Hasan (0) started the slide, and it went downhill quickly thereafter.

Apart from Shanto’s enterprising knock, only three Bangladesh batters could reach double figures: Mohammad Naim (16), Towhid Hridoy (20), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

Other batters, Tanzid Hasan, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (5), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5), Mahedi Hasan (6), Taskin Ahmed (0), Shoriful Islam (2), and Mustafizur Rahman (0), failed to show any significant resistance with the bat.

Shanto, who smashed seven boundaries in his cautious inning, was not supported ably by any of the batters.

Sri Lankan bowlers, on the other hand, were exceptional, spearheaded by Pathirana (4-32), who toppled the Bangladesh batting.

Maheesh Theekshana (2-19) was brilliant with the bowl and did not allow the opposition any room to attack. Theekshana picked up two wickets.

Dhananjaya de Silva (1-35), Dunith Wellalage (1-30), and Dasun Shanaka (1-16) took a scalp each.

Kasun Rajitha (0-29) remained wicketless.