Australia, Pakistan discuss opportunity for joint mining venture

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met with caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and discussed bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

Neil Hawkins said that Australia has a large community of Pakistani expatriates and students and Australia values his relationship with Pakistan.

He added that both countries have cordial relations and discussed on the promotion of inter-religious harmony in the society.

Neil Hawkins praised the role of the Federal Law Minister in resolving Rico Dik case. Law Minister commented that Pakistan is rich in resources with vast mineral reserves

Both sides discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in the mining sector

Major mining country

Caretaker Federal Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam expressed his determination to make Pakistan a major mining country. There is a huge potential for mining in Pakistan, said Federal Law Minister

Australia, Pakistan fighting common enemy climate extremes

Australian High Commissioner said climate extremes threaten agriculture and water systems in both Australia and Pakistan. He said Australia is proud to work with Pakistani farmers, government and partners to develop research — to prepare us both for these challenges.

The Australian HC said that Australian experts are visiting Pakistan to gather and share insights.

