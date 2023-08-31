Jahangir Tareen assures no shortage of resources for flood-stricken people

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen assured on Thursday that there will be no shortage of resources for the flood-stricken people.

Mr Tareen held a meeting with the flood-hit people of Lodhran and Bahawalpur. Expressing his thoughts, Mr Tareen said: “For the flood-hit people, fund relief has been established. We have put in all-out efforts to extend support to the flood-stricken people”.

“I expressed my gratitude to the Higher Power for providing me with an opportunity to help the flood-stricken people”.

He extolled the efforts of the deputy commissioner, district administration, and rescue teams in a bid to rehabilitate the flood victims.

Earlier on Wednesday, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan called for political stability in a bid to achieve economic development in the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Khan asked the caretaker government to take all the measures necessary to take the country out of the quagmire and control inflation. He called for action to immediately find solutions to the growing uncertainty and desperation in society due to the current situation.

He made it clear that those who harm the country by seeking personal political benefits do not deserve any leniency.

“Why has justice been limited to some specific people? Only strict punishment is the solution to the severe mistakes,” Mr Khan maintained.

Separately, IPP Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan bemoaned another possible hike in the prices of the petroleum (POL) products.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Awan said, “It is condemnable to consider the further increase of the petroleum price up to Rs15. Making the lives of ordinary people more difficult will not help the country progress towards prosperity.”

“It is quite a frustration that the caretaker government is looking up to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief on the inflated electricity bills,” Ms Awan lamented.

Ms Awan fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying the masses have nothing to do with anybody’s arrest or acquittal. The masses only want prosperity in the country, she added.

She vowed the IPP would never let down the masses and would serve them with great verve.