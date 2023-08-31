PTI loses another wicket

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore chapter Coordinator Zeeshan Azmat has announced to join the Istahekam-e-Pakistan Party. (IPP).

He announced the joining after a meeting with the IPP Lahore Division President Dr Murad Raas.

Zeeshan Azmat expressed full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Dr. Murad Raas welcomed Zeeshan Azmat and said that IPP is moving towards the vision of the country’s development and stability. He termed May 9 incidents as a historical tragedy and vowed to stand with state institutions and nation.

Rana Javed Iqbal, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore, has made an announcement regarding his decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The confirmation of Rana Javed Iqbal’s allegiance came following a meeting with Mian Khalid Mahmood, General Secretary of PTI Lahore Division.

Expressing his unwavering faith in the leadership, Rana Javed Iqbal extended his full confidence in Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mian Khalid Mehmood, donning the party muffler, warmly welcomed Rana Javed Iqbal and his associates, emphasizing the collective commitment to progress and growth.