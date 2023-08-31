Section 144 imposed in Lahore on burning stubble

Lahore deputy commissioner Rafia Haider has imposed section 144 on burning crop residue and notified cases will be registered upon violation of burning crop residue and garbage.

Lahore DC said burning of crop residues in the city and its surroundings is a major cause of smog.

Lahore DC further said that burning of solid waste, tires, plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather will also be completely banned.

She added that strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the ban.

Rafia Haider said that strict crackdown is also being done against vehicles and factories that emit smoke.