Govt shares plan with IMF to collect electricity bills in installments

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar is determined to fully implement the latest IMF program ahead of its first economic review, owing to which there are fears of a further increase in electricity and petrol prices instead of relief.

The government has shared with the IMF a plan to collect the electricity bill in installments.

Following a successful completion of the IMF program, the price of petrol is likely to increase by Rs10 and diesel Rs15 per liter.

The annual inflation of 28.3% is also expected to increase further and the policy rate 22%.

A plan to collect electricity bills from consumers in installments has been shared with the IMF. The Fund has also been assured of collecting Rs250 billion by curbing electricity theft.

The US dollar has touched the historic level of Rs305 in the interbank market, and has seen a record increase of Rs87 in a year.

The value of the country’s loans has increased to Rs9,300 billion due to depreciation of the rupee during the PDM government.

According to the plan shared with the IMF, the sources said, an increase in the basic unit of electricity in a phased manner has been proposed.

Furthermore, it has also been proposed to facilitate the payment of electricity bills, including allowing every consumer to pay in installments, the sources added.

If the IMF agrees, an agreement can be made for two months, the Ministry of Finance sources said. The ministry will give a written guarantee for collecting the bills for August and September in installments.

An action plan is being prepared for prevention of electricity theft on an emergency basis, the Ministry of Finance sources said.

They also added that a relief plan for consumers of 400 units of electricity is also being prepared.