Google Pixel 8 event set for October 4th — anticipated reveals

Calling all Pixel fans! Mark your calendars for October 4, as Google has just spilled the beans about its annual Made by Google hardware event. It’s a clear sign that exciting new devices, including the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8, are about to take the stage.

The official media invitation, sent out on August 30, brings the news of an in-person Made by Google event where the spotlight will shine on the latest additions to the Pixel family. As tradition holds, the event will unfold in the vibrant setting of New York City.

Scheduled to commence at 10 am ET / 7 am PT, the Made by Google keynote will likely follow the pattern of previous years, with a live broadcast accessible through the Google Store website and the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Interestingly, this announcement comes on the heels of Apple’s confirmation of its September event on September 12, setting the stage for a dynamic season of major product unveiling.

Anticipating the star attractions: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the Google Pixel 8 and its counterpart, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, at the Made by Google event. These upcoming releases are geared up to infuse fresh energy into the esteemed Pixel lineup, boasting the sleek Android 14 as their operating system.

Early sneak peeks have already revealed glimpses of the devices’ designs. The Pixel 8 Pro even briefly made an appearance on a Google Store page before being pulled. Leaked images and videos have given us a hint of what’s in store – expect flat displays and softly rounded corners.

Beneath the surface, the Pixel 8 series is expected to house the powerful Tensor G3 chipset, a significant step forward from the previous Tensor G2. Enthusiasts can anticipate learning about the enhanced performance and capabilities this in-house chip has to offer.

Expanding the horizon: Google Pixel Watch 2 and beyond

When it comes to wearables, speculation abounds about the unveiling of the Google Pixel Watch 2. This anticipated sequel is rumored to sport an upgraded processor, improved battery longevity, and the addition of ultra-wideband support. Enhanced wellness features are also rumored to make their debut, elevating the smartwatch experience.

While the main focus remains on the Pixel 8 lineup and Pixel Watch 2, Google could still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Will new earbuds make an appearance? Could there be tantalizing teases about upcoming products, following in the footsteps of the Pixel Tablet teaser from the last Made by Google event?

With the countdown to October 4 underway, tech enthusiasts and devoted Pixel followers are in for an event that promises innovation, excitement, and a showcase of Google’s finest in hardware technology.