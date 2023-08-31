63 killed, 43 injured as fire engulfs five-storey building in South Africa

At least 63 people were killed while 43 others sustained severe injuries on Thursday (today) after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in South Africa, emergency services reported.

According to authorities firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets at about 1:30am.

The fire gutted the building on the corner of Albert and Delvers Streets.

A video posted on X showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the building with burnt-out windows.

Of the injured, some suffered smoke inhalation with others sustaining minor injuries. The fire has now been contained.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Officials stated that the death toll may increase because there was an informal settlement inside the building which may have resulted in people being trapped while trying to flee.

According to reports, at least 200 people may have been living there.