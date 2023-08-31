Tokyo’s ‘sleep cafe’ lets you nap while standing

Tokyo, a bustling metropolis known for its innovation, quirky cafes, and unique experiences, is now home to a café that takes the concept of a power nap to new heights.

Imagine, a cafe where you can grab a quick power nap without having to lie down or find a comfortable chair. It’s a concept that might sound bizarre at first, but it’s quickly gaining popularity among Tokyo’s busy denizens.

Nestled in the heart of Harajuku, the Nescafé Harajuku coffee shop has introduced a novel way for patrons to recharge and rejuvenate – by offering the opportunity to sleep while standing up.

Yes, you read that right. For just 830 yen (equivalent to $5.68), you can indulge in a 30-minute power nap, accompanied by a steaming cup of coffee.

‘Giraffenap’

Upon entering Nescafé Harajuku, visitors are greeted with the sight of what can best be described as “Giraffenaps.”

These phone-booth-sized sleeping pods are designed to mimic the way giraffes rest – standing up.

The name ‘Giraffenap’ draws inspiration from these graceful creatures, who take brief 20-minute naps while on their feet. According to the café’s management, this is the optimal duration for a quick energy boost without interfering with nighttime sleep.

Inside each Giraffenap pod, you’ll find a surprisingly comfortable setup. An adjustable seat and armrest support system ensure that you can lean back and relax while staying upright.

Customizable mood lighting sets the ambiance, allowing you to create the ideal environment for a short nap. Worried about your smartphone’s battery life? Fear not, as each pod comes equipped with a USB charger to keep your device powered up.

Why stand and sleep?

You might be wondering, why stand and sleep when you can just lie down? According to the café’s management, the answer lies in the duration of the nap. If you lay down to rest, there’s a risk of drifting into a deep sleep that can last for one or two hours, potentially disrupting your nighttime sleep schedule.

The Giraffenap, on the other hand, encourages a short and invigorating 20-minute nap, the perfect recipe for increased alertness and productivity.

So, if you ever find yourself in Tokyo and in need of a quick recharge, don’t be surprised if you stumble upon a cafe where you can take a power nap while standing up.