IHC puts off hearing of plea against Imran Khan’s jail trial in cipher case

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing into the petition against the trial of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case in Attock Jail.

The judge also fixed it for hearing next week at the request of the defence counsel for an early hearing.

The high court was hearing a petition against the trial of Imran Khan in the cipher case in Attock Jail and against the Law Ministry notification regarding the same.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case with the objections raised on the application.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that two objections were raised on their petition, one of which is that more than one pleas have been made in one application.

The chief justice said he would remove the objections, and told the lawyer to extend arguments on merit.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said there was no government order to transfer the court to the jail. The Law Ministry issued only one NOC to transfer the court.

Special court judge Abul Hasnat issued a secret order for the judicial remand, which was not even dated, he remarked.

The client was ordered to appear on August 30. After the bail order, the client could no longer be kept in Attock Jail.

Conducting the trial in Attock Jail was akin to removing the client from the jurisdiction of this court.

The court then adjourned the hearing.