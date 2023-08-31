Smart ways for Karachi tax filers to lower electricity costs

K-Electric, the main electricity provider in Karachi, has unveiled a beneficial offer for income tax filers. They can now waive off advance income tax on their electricity bills.

To avail this offer, tax filers must ensure that their bill’s address matches their CNIC. The process is simple: register on K-Electric’s website for advance tax waivers.

While acknowledging concerns about rising electricity costs, K-Electric clarified that decisions on rates and taxes aren’t within their control.

NEPRA and the Ministry of Energy handle rate regulation. Notably, electricity distribution companies have no jurisdiction over tax application in bills.

K-Electric stressed its commitment to staff safety. Legal actions await those who incite aggression against their personnel. To maintain uninterrupted service, consumers are reminded to pay bills on time.

This initiative provides tax filers a chance to reduce their electricity expenses, underscoring K-Electric’s dedication to its customers’ needs.