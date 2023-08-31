Interim minister lauds CWP progress, issues orders to eliminate ‘financial woes’

Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners (CWP) Secretary Haya Emaan Zahid headed a delegation that discussed the committee’s accomplishments over two years during a meeting at the office of caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prisons Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz.

Accompanying Ms Emaan were Advocate Habib Jiskani, Nirdosh Kumar, Sana Sharif, and Amaan Ullah.

Conversely, the meeting was attended by Home Secretary Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and other pertinent officials.

Established in 2004 by the Sindh government and chaired by Justice (retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid, the CWP has gained legal status through Section 55 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019.

Over the past two decades, the committee has been engaged in activities encompassing legal aid, empowerment, welfare, rehabilitation, research, and policy work. It extends legal assistance to financially disadvantaged first-time under-trial prisoners charged with minor offences across 20 prisons in Sindh.

According to the submitted progress report to the home secretary spanning the last two years, 2,838 prisoners were counselled and provided with ‘legal guidance’ by competent lawyers.

Among them, 2,690 petitions were drafted and submitted to the courts, comprising 2,647 adult male prisoners and 43 female prisoners. Among the cases, 2,235 were resolved with confirmed court rulings.

Notably, 1,349 bail applications were approved, with 1,335 being adult male prisoners and 14 being female adult prisoners. Additionally, 41 inmates (32 adults, three women, six juvenile offenders) were granted fines and bail.

During discussions with the minister, the committee addressed the financial challenges it faces and sought collaboration in addressing these issues. Brig Haris issued pertinent instructions to the home secretary in response.

The interim minister commended the committee’s endeavours and expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts between the committee and the home department for the betterment of prisoners.

He assured the CWP of unwavering support to enhance the welfare of incarcerated individuals.