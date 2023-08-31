Rupee hits fresh low of 305/dollar in interbank market

The US dollar continued to hit new heights against a weakening Pakistani rupee, and reached the 305 level during trading as the gap with the inter-bank rate widened further.

The dollar crossed an unprecedented milestone, soaring past the Rs305 mark in the inter-bank exchange, as the rupee weakened by another 80 paisas against the greenback.

As the dollar continues to flex its muscles, the consequences are far-reaching.

The American currency shattered records further as it opened the new trading session on Wednesday morning with a surge of 70 paisas in the interbank market.

It traded at a record value of Rs303.75 against the local currency.

However, a short while later, the value of the rupee slumped by Rs1.40 against the mighty greenback, and it reached the record value of Rs304.45 in interbank trading, according to currency dealers.

In the open market also, the US currency has reached historic high levels as it jumped to Rs322 with an increase of Rs3 in just one day.

During the 19 days of the interim government, the US dollar has appreciated by Rs27 in the open market so far. In interbank trade, the American currency has gained Rs16.5 during the sane period.

