Interim FM suggests exploring new ways to achieve peace

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that instead of making efforts for peace as a formality, it is imperative to work on new methods to achieve the goal.

Jilani said this while addressing the second day of the ministerial meeting of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Earlier, he welcomed the participants to the event. He said Pakistan has always played a role in establishing peace in the world.

“Pakistan is determined to play a role in the UN peacekeeping mission,” the FM observed.

Pakistan always played a role in establishing peace in volatile areas, Jilani remarked, suggesting that measures should be taken to increase the capacity of peace missions.

He further said that steps should also be taken to provide medical assistance to the personnel who are part of the peace missions.