Sindh education dept bans corporal punishment in schools

Education Department, Sindh has taken a proactive stance against the growing instances of physical violence targeting students within educational institutions.

As a result, a decisive ban on corporal punishment has been enforced across all private schools in the city.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mr. Ahmed Khan, the Additional Director of the Education Department.

Mr. Khan expressed deep concern about the rising trend of corporal punishment in schools and underscored the department’s commitment to fostering a safe and conducive learning environment.

The ban, now an integral part of school registration certificates, highlights the department’s dedication to safeguarding the well-being of students.

The move was further reinforced by Ms. Rafia Javed, the Education Department’s spokesperson.

Ms. Javed firmly stated that any school found in violation of the ban would face legal consequences.

The department’s vigilance is aimed at ensuring strict compliance and holding schools accountable for their actions.

Acknowledging the concerns of parents, the spokesperson urged them to promptly report any incidents of physical punishment.

The Education Department’s 2005 legislation empowers it to potentially revoke the registration of schools repeatedly violating the ban, showcasing the seriousness with which the matter is being addressed.