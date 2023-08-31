Surprising charging upgrade expected for upcoming AirPods, reports indicate

Excitement is building among Apple fans as an upcoming event on September 12 is rumored to introduce new AirPods with USB-C charging.

According to Bloomberg, the tech giant might unveil either an updated AirPods version or simply integrate USB-C charging into the existing model.

This move aligns with earlier predictions by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Anticipation is not limited to AirPods alone. The event, named “Apple’s Wonderlust,” is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup.

Alongside hardware, announcements regarding services like Apple Music, TV Plus, Fitness, and iCloud are anticipated.

Attendees might also get more insights into the much-discussed AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

Earlier showcased at WWDC, the Apple Vision Pro headset is set to transform AR/VR experiences and is scheduled for sale next year at $3,499.

As September 12 draws closer, enthusiasts are marking their calendars for what could be a game-changing series of announcements from Apple.