Best images of rare blue supermoon worldwide

A collection of mesmerizing photographs from different corners of the world has revealed the stunning occurrence of super blue moon—a spectacle that might remain out of sight for the next 14 years.

The moon’s cycle, spanning about 29 and a half days, occasionally aligns to a full moon at the start and end of a month, as seen in August this year—a phenomenon termed a ‘blue moon’.

Curiously, this rarity gave birth to the saying ‘once in a blue moon’, even though the moon maintains its usual color.

Simultaneously, a Super Blue Moon graces the sky when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, known as ‘perigee’, as described by NASA.

Despite the name, the moon’s appearance remains unchanged, but it illuminates remarkably—around 30% brighter than usual—and appears about 14% larger.

This occurrence marks the first instance in five years when two supermoons have appeared in a single month, with no reoccurrence expected until 2037. In contrast to subtle comets or brief shooting stars, supermoons dominate the night sky with their striking presence.

Renowned astronomer Professor Don Pollacco from the University of Warwick explains that the moon’s apparent size can sometimes match that of the sun due to its proximity.

The allure of the Super Blue Moon beckons sky enthusiasts worldwide to savor this extraordinary astronomical event.

The skyline of Dubai is graced by the rising of the Super Blue Moon.

The Super Blue Moon ascends behind cellular broadcast antenna towers and the iconic “golden arches” sign of a McDonald’s restaurant in Nicosia.

Behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, the second full moon of the calendar month begins to rise.