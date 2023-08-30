Miftah Ismail sees inflation major threat to country’s economy

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday that 90 per cent of the population was affected by inflation.

Speaking exclusively on the Samaa TV programme, Mr Ismail rued: “The elites are ruling the country. The government is being run on loans”.

“If the circulation debt is increased, it will make it difficult for the system to run, he added.”

Mr Ismail was of the view that by talking with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the increased power tariff could be controlled for some time.

“When I approached the IMF, I had to face criticism even from my own party,” he added.

Mr Ismail praised former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for reaching a deal with international leader, saying, “If Shehbaz Sharif did not reach a deal with the IMF, then things would have been even worse.”

He called for privatisation in a bid to reduce power tariff.

Earlier today, Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akthar ruled out the possibility of providing power subsidies to power consumers.

Expressing her thoughts after attending the meeting of the Standing Senate Committee, Ms Akthar made it clear that in line with the power tariff, the government will fulfil the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It is up to the caretaker government to fulfil all the responsibilities in line with the agreement with the international lender. It is not possible to ignore the agreement with the IMF that was reached by the previous government,” Ms Akthar maintained.

She vowed to support the poor segment of society. “For me, Pakistan is more important than the IMF. There is a dire need to bring stability to the country for the sake of progress,” Ms Akthar added.