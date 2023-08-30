Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7PM | 30 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 7PM | 30 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 30, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 7PM | 30 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Rupee reaches another record low against US dollar Devastating floods engulf hope in impoverished Punjab villages of Pakistan Unlocking fitness after 30: 5 effective exercises for a healthier you Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Hareem Shah releases video of alleged wife of Captain Safdar Yumna and Wahaj slay together in the latest brand shoot Dollar busts previous record, reaches all-time high against PKR