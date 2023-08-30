MBS expected to visit Pakistan ahead of G20 summit in India

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan next month.

SAMAA TV reported KSA MBS Muhammed bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on September 10 and his stay in the country will be for around six hours, after which he will depart for India on a state visit for G-20 meeting.

During his short stay in Pakistan, the crown prince will hold meetings with caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and state officials.

Amnesty International pens letter to

Amnesty International and five other rights organisations signed an open letter calling for an end to human rights violations in Kashmir and the release of jailed human rights defenders and political prisoners ahead of the G20 summit scheduled next month in New Delhi, India.

The letter, published on 23 August and addressed to representatives of G20 member countries, guest countries and invited international organisations, brought forth concerns regarding human rights violations occurring in Indian-administered Kashmir (IAK).

“As your leaders prepare to attend the G20 Summit in September 2023, we urge your government to raise these issues directly and forthrightly with the government of India in accordance with your obligations under international law and call on India to adhere to its international legal obligations,” the letter states.

The letter says that since 2019 - when India revoked Article 370A and Article 35A, stripping Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status - the government has “continued its repressive policies including restricting freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association and failed to investigate and prosecute alleged violations committed by its military, paramilitary, police and other forces”.

Since 1947, both India and Pakistan have asserted their rights to the contested territory, with each nation administering portions of it.