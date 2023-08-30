Babar, Iftikhar hit tons to put Pakistan in dominant position against Nepal

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed blistering tons to provide the home side with the great opportunity to post a staggering total against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost both the openers, Fakhar Zaman (14) and Imamul Haq (5), early on.

With the fall of two wickets, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played a vital role in recovering their side.

Nepal were brilliant in the field and managed to run out the two Pakistan batters, Imamul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan (44).

Despite losing Rizwan, Babar Azam found an able ally in Iftikhar Ahmed, who formed a brilliant partnership with his skipper.

Nepali experienced spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC picked up a wicket each.