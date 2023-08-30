KP traders threaten ‘civil disobedience movement’ over higher power bills

Swat Chamber of Commerce has threatened to start a civil disobedience movement against the record inflated electricity bills and record inflation in Swat.

Swat Chamber of Commerce President Rahat Ali urged government and elites should end their lavish spending and threatened if demands are not accepted, the factories will be forced to close.

Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief to the public in electricity bills.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar held a virtual conversation with IMF representative Esther Perez Ruiz where some suggestions were floated and the IMF asked for a written plan.