GDA bigwigs call for political stability

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) top brass stressed on Wednesday the need to bring political stability to the country in a bid to take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a press conference, GDA leader Sardar Abdul Raheem rued, “The law and constitution do not prevail in the country. If the situation is not controlled in time, the country will face more crises.”

Speaking about the ballooning inflation, Mr Raheem said: “The masses are facing severe economic hardships due to the skyrocketing inflation.”

He stressed the need for finding solutions to all the problems faced by the country in a bid to provide relief to the masses.

Separately today, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan bemoaned on Wednesday another possible hike in the prices of the petroleum (POL) products.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Awan said, “It is condemnable to consider the further increase of the petroleum price up to Rs15. Making the lives of ordinary people more difficult will not help the country progress towards prosperity.”

“It is quite a frustration that the caretaker government is looking up to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief on the inflated electricity bills,” Ms Awan lamented.

Ms Awan fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying the masses have nothing to do with anybody’s arrest or acquittal. The masses only want prosperity in the country, she added.

She vowed the IPP would never let down the masses and would serve them with great verve.