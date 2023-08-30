Firdous Ashiq Awan bemoans another possible petroleum hike

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan bemoaned on Wednesday another possible hike in the prices of the petroleum (POL) products.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Awan said, “It is condemnable to consider the further increase of the petroleum price up to Rs15. Making the lives of ordinary people more difficult will not help the country progress towards prosperity.”

“It is quite a frustration that the caretaker government is looking up to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief on the inflated electricity bills,” Ms Awan lamented.

Ms Awan fired a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying the masses have nothing to do with anybody’s arrest or acquittal. The masses only want prosperity in the country, she added.

She vowed the IPP would never let down the masses and would serve them with great verve.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Awan on railed against the PTI chief.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Awan expressed her thoughts on the Toshakhana reference, saying, “With today’s verdict, neither the PTI chief has become Sadiq and Ameen nor has he become respected”.

She asserted, “The PTI chief has given all the facilities in the Attock jail. The food and other facilities that have been given to the PTI chief should also be provided to the rest of the prisoners.”

Last week, Ms Awan expressed her concern over inflated power bills.

In a statement on Saturday, Ms Awan lamented: “The masses are facing severe economic hardships due to the inflation. But nobody is concerned about the situation the people are facing. For the common person, it is not possible to pay the electricity bills”.

She urged the caretaker government to formulate a strategy in a bid to address the masses’ problems.

Ms Awan asserted, “The IPP has come into being to solve the problems of the country. According to the IPP manifesto, citizens consuming up to 300 units will be given free electricity”.