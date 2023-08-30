COAS Munir visits Tilla Field Firing Ranges to witness battle drills

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday to witness field fire and battle drills.

He was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.

The COAS was briefed on the training objectives set for the exercise, which were to validate the operational readiness of the formation in challenging environments.

He was also given a demonstration of the synergy displayed by the Air Force, Army Aviation, and ground troops in executing various operational drills.

The COAS was highly impressed by the combat proficiency, offensive spirit, and battle worthiness of the troops.

Last week on Tuesday, COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir visited the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district where six soldiers had embraced martyrdom on Tuesday while fighting against terrorists.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

The army chief interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He also said the martyrs were the nation’s pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

Gen Munir emphasised that the terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working at the behest of hostile elements to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

On his arrival, the COAS was received by the Peshawar corps commander.