PM Kakar expected to visit Kenya, KSA, and US in Sept

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is expected to visit three countries in September.

Sources divulged on Wednesday Interim PM Kakar is expected to visit Kenya in the first week, followed by his visit to Saudi Arabia in the second week of the next month.

In the third week of September, PM Kakar will visit the United States.

According to the sources, PM Kakar will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other key Saudi leaders during his expected visit to KSA.

Separately on Tuesday, the caretaker government decided to seek the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) nod before providing relief in electricity bills.

According to details, PM Kakar presided over the cabinet meeting to discuss matters in line with providing relief to the masses on exorbitant power bills.

The recommendations were given in connection with providing relief to domestic and commercial power consumers from inflated electricity bills.

The cabinet again referred the matter to the Energy Division and decided to seek prior approval from the IMF, and the relief would be announced only with the approval of the International Monetary Fund.

No decision could be taken in the cabinet regarding the adoption of the monetization policy by abolishing free electricity.

The cabinet also approved the agreement with the Hong Kong Immigration Authority and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the cabinet entrusted the issue of outsourcing Islamabad airport to the steering committee.

Earlier on Monday, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.