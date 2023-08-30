Dengue cases surge in Sindh: 14 new cases reported

Sindh is grappling with a fresh wave of dengue fever as 14 new cases have emerged. In the last 24 hours, Karachi accounted for 10 cases, while Hyderabad and Sukkur recorded 3 and 1 cases respectively.

August’s count reaches 183 cases

This August has seen a concerning rise in dengue cases across Sindh, totaling 183 cases. Karachi has borne the brunt with 148 cases, followed by Hyderabad with 27 cases. Additionally, both Mirpur Khas and Sukkur reported 3 cases each, with Larkana confirming 1 case.

Hotspots and district breakdown

Zeroing in on affected districts, East Karachi emerges as a hotspot with a staggering 82 cases. South Karachi follows with 23 cases, Central Karachi with 21, and Malir district with 7 cases. Korangi and Kemari districts saw 7 and 4 cases respectively, while the Western district registered 7 cases.

No dengue-related deaths this year

Significantly, there have been no reported fatalities from dengue this year, indicating a positive turn from the previous year’s records. In 2022, Sindh reported a total of 923 dengue cases, yet fortunately, no lives were lost.

Response and precautionary measures

Sindh’s Health Department remains actively engaged in monitoring and responding to the situation. Citizens are strongly urged to adopt preventive measures such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites and ensuring proper water storage.