Pakistan elects to bat against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 opener

The Asia Cup 2023 witnessed a thrilling start as Pakistan won the toss against Nepal and opted for batting. With the world’s top ranking, Pakistan didn’t let the pressure get to them. Captain Babar Azam’s confidence in their batting prowess was clear, as he emphasized enjoying the game without succumbing to stress.

A 15-year hiatus ended as the Asia Cup 2023 kicked off, jointly hosted by Pakistan and Nepal. A unique setup of six teams participating in matches hosted by multiple countries highlighted the collaborative spirit of Asian cricket.

Pakistan is geared up for four matches, opening against Nepal in Multan. High ticket demand resulted in 70% of tickets already being sold. Rigorous security measures were deployed in and around the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Team changes were announced, notably introducing spin maestro Shaheen Afridi. Babar Azam acknowledged the intensity of an India-Pakistan match, aiming to uphold their winning streak.

The vibrant inauguration ceremony at Multan Stadium featured captivating performances by Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung, resonating with players and fans alike.

To facilitate fans, free bus services were provided from Fatima Jinnah Town, ensuring easy access to the stadium.

Anticipation runs high as the Asia Cup 2023 promises riveting matches and memorable cricketing moments, uniting fans across borders.