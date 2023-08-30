Policeman martyred in Quetta firing incident

A policeman was martyred in a firing incident on Saryab Road in Quetta.

Constable Akhtar Hussain was employed with the Balochistan Constabulary. He was on his way home from work when he was killed in firing.

The police claimed that two spent shells of a 9mm pistol were found from the crime scene.

Recently, a blast occurred near a Frontier Constabulary (FC) checkpost on Western Bypass in which one person lost his life.

Police said that two people were slightly injured due to the blast.

Earlier that day, two people had been injured in a blast occurred inside a shop located at the Moti Ram Road in Quetta.

Police had said that heavy contingents cordoned off the blast site, located in the Quetta city market.