This classic childhood game returns to your smartphone

SNK’s classic saga, Samurai Shodown, is back with a fresh twist on Android, all thanks to Netflix Games. A game that once graced consoles in 2019 now finds its way onto smartphones, blending nostalgia with modern gameplay for both die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

The reboot stays true to the heart of the series, preserving the beloved gameplay mechanics that made it an icon. But it’s not just a trip down memory lane; the game’s graphics, animations, and gameplay have evolved to meet the standards of contemporary fighting games, embracing a striking 3D design.

Samurai Shodown’s journey to Android isn’t new for SNK, who’ve brought several titles to the platform recently. However, last year’s arrival of the original Samurai Shodown was a standout moment. Yet, for those new to the game, the 1993 version’s unique charm might have felt a bit overwhelming. This year’s release of the 2019 reboot bridges that gap, inviting players into a modern version of the game, set a year before its original events.

For the eager gamers, Samurai Shodown awaits on Android, nestled within the Netflix Games platform. A subscription opens the gates to this world, offering a chance to relive the thrill. And for those seeking a one-time adventure, the original version remains at your fingertips.

In the dynamic realm of gaming, Samurai Shodown’s triumphant return brings together the past and the present, crafting a gaming experience that unites generations through swordplay and strategy.