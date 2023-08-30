CTD kills 4 terrorists in Balochistan’s Pishin area

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan carried out a major operation in the Pishin area of the province on receiving a tip.

An intense exchange of fire ensued following the operation in the Surkhab camp area of Pishin, as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, the terrorists who were killed were wanted in cases of vandalism, murder and kidnapping.

The CTD had carried out the operation after receiving a tip-off. The targeted terrorists included the TTP’s notorious sharpshooter Shukardeen alias Umar Khalid.

The operation has been accelerated to arrest the remaining members of the network. Among the terrorists, Abdul Fatah is an Afghan citizen.