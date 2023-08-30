Donald Trump accuses President Biden of ‘going mad’ and warns of imminent World War III

Former President Donald Trump, who is actively preparing for a potential run in the 2024 US Presidential Election, launched a scathing attack on the current President, Joe Biden, accusing him of incompetence and suggesting that his policies could lead the nation into World War III.

In a video released today, Trump didn’t mince words as he took aim at Biden’s leadership, labeling him as “dumb,” a “lunatic,” and “incompetent.” Trump’s fiery rhetoric also extended to Biden’s policies, particularly in the areas of border control and the Department of Justice and FBI’s actions.

“Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent,” Trump stated, “I believe that he has gone mad – a stark raving lunatic - with his horrible country-threatening environmental open borders and DOJ, FBI weaponization policies. He is a mental catastrophe that is leading our country to hell that will end up in World War III because of this man and for no reason whatsoever.”

These strong words come at a time when Trump is facing legal challenges related to his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Just days ago, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities, where he is facing 13 charges linked to these efforts. His mug shot was released shortly after.

Trump’s critique of President Biden is expected to fuel further political divisions and discussions as the 2024 election season begins to heat up. Observers note that these comments are a clear indication of the intense political rivalry that is likely to characterize the upcoming presidential race.