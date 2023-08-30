Huawei Mate 60 Pro unveiled: 6.82“ AMOLED, satellite calling, more

Huawei has discreetly launched its latest smartphone, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, in China. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, this new model comes packed with several remarkable upgrades that are set to redefine the smartphone experience.

Sleek display and adaptive performance

With a sizable 6.82-inch AMOLED display, the Mate 60 Pro features an innovative LTPO technology that offers an adaptive refresh rate, varying from 1Hz to a smooth 120Hz. This ensures not only stunning visuals but also efficient power usage. The 300Hz touch sampling rate adds an extra layer of responsiveness.

Elegance meets functionality

In terms of design, the Mate 60 Pro boasts a discreet arrangement of hole-punch cutouts atop the display, hosting the front camera and a 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor. This design blend exemplifies Huawei’s commitment to combining aesthetics with practicality.

Price, variants, and availability

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is available in three storage options. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 6,999. While prices for the other variants remain undisclosed, customers can choose from appealing colors like Akawa Sei, Southern Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, and Yadan Black.

Performance and imaging excellence

Running on HarmonyOS 4.0, the Mate 60 Pro guarantees a powerful performance. Its Full HD+ AMOLED display is protected by Huawei’s second-generation Kunlun glass. With up to 12GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage, multitasking is seamless.

Advanced camera system

The Mate 60 Pro’s camera setup stands out. A circular camera island on the back holds a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support and 3.5x optical zoom. The front camera duo includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 3D depth camera.

Beyond connectivity and battery

One unique feature is satellite calling, allowing connectivity even without traditional networks. The device houses a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 88W of fast charging, 50W of wireless fast charging, and 20W of reverse wireless charging.

Final verdict

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro effortlessly blends innovation, style, and functionality. While initially available in China, anticipation is high for its potential global release. Huawei’s newest creation is poised to set a new benchmark in the world of smartphones.