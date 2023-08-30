Indian Air Force to acquire six mid-air refuelers to address critical capability gap

In a significant move to bolster its operational capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is embarking on its third attempt to procure six mid-air refueling aircraft, commonly referred to as tankers.

This endeavor comes after two previous attempts spanning the past two decades faltered due to pricing disputes.

High-ranking officials within the Indian Defense establishment have disclosed that the Request for Proposal (RFP) to acquire these crucial assets is expected to be issued within the next six months. This initiative aims to attract bids from interested defense industry majors.

The IAF’s decision to purchase six “pre-owned” aircraft, which can be converted into tankers, underscores its commitment to securing refuelers that can serve for 25 to 30 years. Anticipating a market influx of older aircraft models from global companies transitioning to more advanced platforms, defense officials believe there will be an ample supply of pre-owned aircraft suitable for modification.

Crucially, the IAF is actively seeking an Indian maintenance partner to collaborate on the maintenance and upkeep of these tankers.

Once integrated into the IAF’s inventory, these refueling aircraft will bridge a critical capability gap, serving as vital strategic assets and force multipliers. They will enable fighter aircraft to extend their airborne missions, enhancing the Air Force’s operational flexibility.

These six tankers represent only part of the IAF’s comprehensive plan to bolster its mid-air refueling capabilities. Additionally, the IAF is in the process of leasing another tanker from global vendors to meet its training needs. While this leasing process is already underway, it will primarily support training requirements and cannot be deployed for operational purposes.

Current IAF operations rely on a fleet of six Russian IIyushin-78 tankers, procured in 2003-04. However, operational challenges and maintenance issues have plagued this aging fleet, with typically only three to four tankers being serviceable at any given time.

The pressing need for six additional tankers aligns with the IAF’s long-term procurement strategy, particularly as the Air Force plans to induct a range of fighter aircraft capable of in-flight refueling, helping to replenish its squadrons.

In the realm of competition, the Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport and the Ilyushin Il-78 have been vying for this coveted contract, emphasizing the significance of this acquisition for both domestic and international defense players.

While it may take two to three years for the deliveries of the newly acquired tankers to commence, the IAF is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing its aerial refueling capabilities, ensuring the nation’s air force remains at the forefront of air combat readiness.